Langan Salvages Point for Solar Bears in 3-2 OT Loss to Swamp Rabbits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan's goal in the third period moved him into first place on the team's all-time scoring list with his 131st point, but the Orlando Solar Bears (25-21-4-0) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-22-4-3) in overtime by a 3-2 score on Tuesday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

After Maxim Cajkovic put Orlando up 1-0 less than five minutes into the first period, the Swamp Rabbits scored a power-play goal late in the frame to tie the score, then take a 2-1 lead in the second off a goal from Brett Kemp.

Langan leveled the score midway through the third period when he received a pass from Nolan Valleau in the slot and beat Evan Fitzpatrick upstairs for his 10th of the season.

Both Fitzpatrick and Brad Barone traded saves in overtime, but the Swamp Rabbits won the game when Kemp knocked Nikita Pavlychev's rebound past Barone five and a half minutes into the extra frame.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Maxim Cajkovic (1) at 4:45. Assisted by Odeen Tufto.

GRN Goal: Max Zimmer (12) [PP] at 11:57. Assisted by Liam Pecararo and Evan Fitzpatrick.

SHOTS: ORL 11, GRN 12

2nd Period

GRN Goal: Brett Kemp (13) at 17:05. Assisted by Liam Pecararo and Nikita Pavlychev.

SHOTS: ORL 9, GRN 12

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (10) at 10:18. Assisted by Nolan Valleau and Joe Garreffa.

SHOTS: ORL 5, GRN 11

Overtime

GRN Goal: Brett Kemp (14) at 5:30. Assisted by Nikita Pavlychev.

SHOTS: ORL 6, GRN 6

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 38-for-41

GRN: Evan Fitzpatrick, 29-for-31

NOTABLES:

Langan passed Eric Faille for sole possession of first on the franchise scoring list with his 131st point (51g-80a); Langan is now tied with Faille for second on the team's goal-scoring list with 51 goals, and needs only three more to pass Joe Perry for sole possession of the franchise goal-scoring record.

Orlando is 9-4-2-0 this season when Langan records at least a point.

The Solar Bears are 1-2-1-0 against Greenville; the two teams will meet three more times this season, with the next game on March 25 in Orlando.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a five-game road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, March 2 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

