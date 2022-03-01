Walleye Add Forward Brent Pedersen

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brent Pedersen has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye.

Pedersen, a native of Arthur, Ontario, last played in the 2019-20 season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL due to rehabbing an injury. In that season, the 26-year-old scored three goals with six assists in 36 contests. He added another four points (1G, 3A) in six games with Orlando of the ECHL during that year. Since turning professional in 2018, Pedersen has seven goals with seven assists over 65 games in the AHL and another 36 points (13G, 23A) over 36 games in the ECHL.

Before turning professional, Pedersen spent time at Laurentian College and also the OHL. In college, the 6'3", 214-pound forward posted 59 points (27G, 32A) in 76 games over three seasons. Prior to that he spent four years in the OHL between Kitchener and Oshawa, appearing in 268 games with 58 goals and 54 assists.

