ECHL Transactions - March 1

March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 1, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Jason Pawloski, G

Utah:

Cole Kehler, G

Gehrett Sargis, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Michael Bullion, G from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Canon Pieper, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on reserve

Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D traded to Trois-Rivieres

Jacksonville:

Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Jake Kielly, G signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Bailey Conger, F activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brent Pedersen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Julien Houle, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Alex Pommerville, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan DaSilva, D activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Larose, D recalled by San Diego

Delete Jack Doremus, F loaned to Rochester

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Wheeling:

Delete Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

