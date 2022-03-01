ECHL Transactions - March 1
March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 1, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Jason Pawloski, G
Utah:
Cole Kehler, G
Gehrett Sargis, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Michael Bullion, G from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Canon Pieper, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on reserve
Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D traded to Trois-Rivieres
Jacksonville:
Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Jake Kielly, G signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Bailey Conger, F activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brent Pedersen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Julien Houle, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Alex Pommerville, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan DaSilva, D activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Larose, D recalled by San Diego
Delete Jack Doremus, F loaned to Rochester
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Wheeling:
Delete Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
