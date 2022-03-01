Metcalf Returns to Grizz, Kehler and Sargis Released

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Garrett Metcalf returns to the Utah Grizzlies as he returns from a loan with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In separate moves the Grizzlies released goaltender Cole Kehler and forward Gehrett Sargis.

Metcalf played in 4 games with the Phantoms and had a 2-1-1 record with a .882 save percentage and a 3.48 goals against average. In 14 career games with Utah, the Salt Lake City native has a 6-6-1 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.15 goals against average.

Kehler played in 6 games with Utah and had a 3-2-1 record with a 3.29 goals against average and a .898 save percentage. Kehler has also appeared in games with Cincinnati and Rapid City this season.

Sargis has played in 37 games with Utah and has 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) and a plus 3 rating. The 2021-22 season was Gehrett's first in the ECHL. His best performance with Utah came on November 13, 2021 at Adirondack where he scored 1 goal and 1 assist in Utah's 4-1 win.

Utah is in first place in the Mountain division with a .613 points percentage. The Grizzlies road trip continues in Rapid City on March 4-6. The Grizz next homestand is March 9, 11-12 vs Kansas City. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

