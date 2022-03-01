Parker Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 21-27. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Gahagen went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .972 in three appearances last week.

The 28-year-old stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 5-0 win against Orlando on Wednesday, made 45 saves in a 3-2 victory at Jacksonville on Friday and turned aside 32 shots in a 3-1 win at South Carolina on Sunday.

Under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, Gahagen is 12-7-2 in 22 appearances with the Everblades this season. He is tied for second in the ECHL with three shutouts, ranks third with a 2.33 goals-against average and is fifth with a .920 save percentage. He has also seen action in two AHL games with the Admirals.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 54 career ECHL games with Florida, Utah and Newfoundland posting an overall record of 32-15-3 with seven shutouts, a 2.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He is 5-4-0 in 12 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

