Wheeling's Watling Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Patrick Watling of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 21-27. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Watling scored five goals and added five assists for 10 points in four games last week.

The 28-year-old had a goal and two assists in 4-3 win against Reading on Tuesday, scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Royals on Tuesday and in a 4-3 victory over Kalamazoo on Friday and had five points (2g-3a) in an 8-2 win against the K-Wings on Saturday.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Watling is tied for sixth in the ECHL with 51 points (20g-31a) in 33 games with the Nailers this season while adding three points (1g-2a) in five American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse.

Watling has tallied 188 points (68g-120a) in 187 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Orlando and Tulsa. He has posted six points (3g-3a) in 33 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Syracuse and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, Watling recorded 102 points (36g-66a) in 187 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Soo and Guelph. He also spent two seasons at the University of New Brunswick from 2018-20, scoring 38 points (11g-27a) in 44 games.

On behalf of Patrick Watling, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Todd Skirving, Newfoundland (5 gp, 7g, 0a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Colby McAuley (Idaho), Abbott Girduckis (Jacksonville), Jimmy Lodge (Kansas City), Alec Butcher (Rapid City), Ryan Dmowski (South Carolina) and Keegan Howdeshell (Toledo).

