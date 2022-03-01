Steelheads, Jayden DeLuca Foundation Raise over $32,000 in Auction Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation have announced a new record for contributions by the Steelheads and Treasure Valley communities in the Jayden DeLuca Foundation Weekend jersey auction, raising $30,350 through the auction on February 25 and 26 as well as $2,356 in t-shirt sales and donations going towards children's cardiac health.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase game-work jerseys designed by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation featuring blue and orange accents to the all-white jerseys worn by the Steelheads against the Worcester Railers. All jerseys were auctioned online through the Handbid app as well as a signed stick by the Steelheads and one suite night during the 2021-22 season, and 12 of the 27 available jerseys reached a maximum bid of $1,500.

The mark blows away the previous best for the Jayden DeLuca Foundation Weekend auction set in the 2019-20 season with over $17,500 raised through contributions from the auction and donations. This was the fourth year of the partnership between the Steelheads and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation, and in each season the community has put forth over $16,000 towards cardiac health in children.

In total, over $85,000 has been contributed forward the Jayden DeLuca Foundation, which supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac heart disease and works to promote scientific and medical research to find cures for cardiac diseases. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca following the passing of their daughter, Jayden, due to a congenital heart condition.

"The Jayden DeLuca Foundation does important work for Treasure Valley families and those battling heart disease, and we hope that the funds raised last weekend can help in research and aid that families desperately need," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "Sharing the story of both Jeremy and Karalie over the last few years has helped educate the community about pediatric heart conditions, and the support has continued to grow exponentially.

"We are incredibly proud of the Steelheads and Treasure Valley communities who, once again, came out heavily in support of a local beneficiary with record numbers this season. Events like this continue to showcase the generosity of the Boise area and the people of our community."

"We are so grateful for the partnership we have been able to build with the Idaho Steelheads thru this event," said Karalie DeLuca. "We look forward to it every year. It's a great way to connect with so many members of the community that don't know about our organization and to spread the word about our mission. We are thrilled with the amazing outcome of this event and cannot wait until next year to do it again!"

This was the second of three jersey auctions during the 2021-22 season toward a local beneficiary. The Pink In The Rink jersey auction raised over $34,000 towards St. Luke's Breast Care Services in January, and combined the Steelheads community has put forth $64,550 between two auctions. The final specialty jersey night will be Marvel Super Hero™ Night on March 26 against the Wichita Thunder.

