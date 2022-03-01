Icemen Re-Sign Forward Nick Ford
March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has signed forward Nick Ford.
Nick Ford, 26, returns to the Icemen where he has logged two assists in 13 appearances this season. Ford has also posted 15 pts (7g, 8a) in 19 games this season played with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
The 6-1, 195-pound forward has also appeared in five ECHL contests split between the Florida Everblades and Adirondack Thunder from 2020-2021. Ford was a standout high-scoring player at Elmira College where he totaled 149 points (63g, 86a) in four seasons (2016-2020).
The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 beer and wine throughout the game!
Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV
For ticket information, contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen forward Nick Ford
