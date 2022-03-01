Antoine Bibeau Recalled by Seattle and Assigned to Charlotte

March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau

(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones) Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson announced on Tuesday that goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken (NHL) and assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Antoine Bibeau returned for the three-game series against Cincinnati last week going 0-1-1. He has lost his last three starts with Allen. The former Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Pick has a 7-4-2 record with the Americans this season.

With his departure to the American Hockey League, the Americans have two goalies left on the roster. Luke Peressini, has a 2-4-0 record, with a 0.903 save percentage. Francis Marotte has a 5-5-2 record, with a 3.72 goals against average.

The Americans are back to work this weekend with two games against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.