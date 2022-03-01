Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 1, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-21-3-0 / .541) battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-22-4-3 / .446) at 10:30 a.m. this morning at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando is looking to bounce back from its 5-0 loss to Greenville on Sunday afternoon.

School Day Game, presented by Planet Smoothie: The Solar Bears will welcome thousands of Central Florida schools and students to spend the morning with Orlando's professional hockey team in a field-trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live hockey.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Greenville, with three assists in two games. His next point will give him his 131st (50g-80a) with the Solar Bears, and sole possession of first place on the franchise scoring list.

Brad Barone is expected to start in goal for the Solar Bears this morning; the goaltender is tied for the league lead in wins with 18, and is first in minutes played (1,889) and saves (987).

Orlando is 17-2-1-0 when scoring first; its points percentage of .875 when scoring first is the best mark in the ECHL.

The Solar Bears are 14-4-3-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Greenville's Liam Pecararo is tied for the league lead with the longest active road points streak, with 14 points in his last eight road contests.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a five-game road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, March 2 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

