Oilers Announce Pair of Transactions

March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday that defenseman Nathan Larose has been recalled from his loan by San Diego, and Jack Doremus has signed a PTO with the Rochester Americans.

Larose, 21, returns to San Diego for the second time this season, recording two assists in seven games during his first stint with the Gulls. The 6'1, 195 lbs. rookie compiled 17 points (7G, 10A) in 21 games this season for the Oilers.

Doremus, 24, earns his first taste of the AHL this season, joining the Rochester Americans after logging 45 points (22G, 23A) in 48 games with Tulsa this season. The Aspen, CO native was the Oilers' representative at the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic. A 6'1, 180 lbs. rookie, Doremus is tied for the league lead among rookies in goals and ranks second among ECHL rookies in points.

The Oilers take on defending champions Fort Wayne at 6:05 p.m. CT tomorrow, March 2 in Fort Wayne.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.