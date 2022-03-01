Wichita Begins Three-Game Series vs. Kansas City Tonight

March 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a five-game road trip tonight in Independence against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tonight is the first of three-straight against the two teams and first meeting since late January. Wichita has won the last three meetings, all by one goal. The Thunder are tied for the most one-goal games in the ECHL with 26. Wichita is 14-5-7 in one-goal contests.

The Thunder are coming off a 4-3 win against Indy on Saturday. The Mavericks won their last two, both against Utah over the weekend.

Wichita and Kansas City are tied for fourth with 53 points and each have the same winning percentage (.500). The two teams will return to the Air Capital on Friday night and then back to Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday.

The Thunder power play has come alive over the last six games. Wichita is 9-for-23 on the power play (39.1%) over that stretch. The Thunder have scored two or more on the man advantage in three of those contests. Wichita equaled its season-high with three power play goals on Saturday night.

Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks with 53 points. Marcus Crawford is second with 37. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 48 points. Peter Crinella is second with 40.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.