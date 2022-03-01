LeGuerrier and Morris Assigned to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Tuesday that goaltender Cale Morris has been reassigned to the Indy Fuel. Additionally, defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier has been assigned to the Fuel from the IceHogs.

LeGuerrier, 21, comes to Indy having played in 32 ECHL contests this season. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has earned three goals, seven assists and 22 penalty minutes in his time with the Fuel. Skating in four games for the IceHogs this season, LeGuerrier has earned a plus-2 rating.

Morris, 25, returns to the Fuel after signing an NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on New Year's Eve. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound goaltender has appeared in four games for the IceHogs this season registering a 2.96 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. Through 14 games with the Fuel, Morris has amassed a 2.82 goals-against average and a.898 save percentage.

