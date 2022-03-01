K-Wings Sign Goaltender Jake Kielly

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of goaltender Jake Kielly.

The 6-foot-2-inch, Eden Prairie, MN native is playing his third professional season and is returning to where his career first started.

"Jake Kielly is a guy we had in his rookie season, and we got a chance to watch him grow," K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland said. "He's the type of kid that brings the right work ethic, the right character and the right compete level on a daily basis."

In 2019-20, Jake played 24 games for the K-Wings with a 7-11-4 record, a 3.97 GAA and a .887 save percentage. Prior to that campaign, Kielly signed with the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on April 1, 2019.

Kielly played for the Utica Comets (AHL) on two separate occasions over the past two seasons, posting a combined 5-2-0 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

"I'm excited to be back," Kielly said. "Kalamazoo is such a passionate place for sports, and I understand the entire situation. It really doesn't get much better."

Kielly was recently one of the most touted goaltending prospects in college hockey as a three year starter at Clarkson University, and he led the Golden Knights to a ECAC Championship in 2018-19.

The standout netminder was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award twice at Clarkson, which annually honors the most outstanding goaltender in the NCAA. Kielly was also named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team in 2018-19 and topped all NCAA active goaltenders with 16 shutouts that season. In his collegiate career, Kielly posted a 64-37-13 record.

Kielly is returning from a lower body injury suffered last season in the AHL, and will replace goaltender Jason Pawloski (released) on the active roster immediately.

Next up for the K-Wings is the Tulsa Oilers this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

On Friday, Kalamazoo will also throw it back to the 90s for Nickelodeon Night, as they pay tribute to one of the 'Top-50 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All Time,' Ren & Stimpy. There'll also be a jersey auction immediately following the game. Plus, it's a $2 Friday! So, make sure to come enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6 to 8 p.m.

