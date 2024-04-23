Lamb Goes 3-For-3 in Indians Series-Opening Loss
April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Jake Lamb went 3-for-3 and Nick Gonzales extended his league-leading on-base streak to 20 games as the Indianapolis Indians dropped Tuesday night's series opener against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park, 7-4.
With the Indians leading 3-0 in the third inning, Omaha (13-9) recorded back-to-back three-run frames against Cam Alldred (L, 0-3) to take a lead it would not relinquish.
In the first contest of the season between the two clubs, Indianapolis (11-11) struck right away in the first inning, courtesy of a Jake Lamb RBI single to scored Ji Hwan Bae. The Indians added another in the third courtesy of a Yasmani Grandal RBI double to plate Bae for the second time. Gonzales then scored on a wild pitch from Omaha starter Daniel Lynch (W, 2-0), who tossed 5.0 four-run innings.
Nick Loftin put Omaha on the board in the third inning with an RBI single, and back-to-back run-scoring ground balls quickly tied the game. Three singles in the fourth inning turned the game in the Storm Chasers' favor.
The Indians went hitless in the final two innings of the game, with Will Klein (S, 3) closing out the game in the ninth.
Lamb and Gonzales combined for five of Indianapolis' 10 hits and now rank first and second, respectfully, among International League leaders in batting average. Lamb's 3-for-3 performance raised his average to .400 (20-for-50) in 16 games this season, while Gonzales is hitting .390 (32-for-82).
The Indians and Storm Chasers will continue the six-game series on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET. Toeing the rubber for Indianapolis in the MiLB.TV/MLB.TV Game of the Day will be MiLB's No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline) RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.00). Omaha hasn't named a starter.
