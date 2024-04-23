Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk
April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - A two-out, two-run double by Alejo Lopez snapped a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning and led the Gwinnett Stripers (10-11) to a 9-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides (9-13) on a windy Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett trailed 2-1 after four innings but rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Norfolk clawed back to tie the game at 4-4 with runs in the sixth and seventh. In the eighth, Andrew Velazquez reached on an error and Forrest Wall walked, and both came in on Lopez's opposite-field liner to left. The Stripers tacked on three more runs in the ninth, two coming off Velazquez's two-run single to center.
Key Contributors: Lopez went 1-for-4 with the double, a sacrifice fly, and game-high three RBIs. Velazquez finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Wall (2-for-4, 2 runs) and J.P. Martinez (3-for-5, 2 runs, steal) combined to score four of Gwinnett's nine runs. Relievers Daysbel Hernandez (W, 1-0) and Grant Holmes (S, 2) combined on 2.2 scoreless innings to finish the game.
Noteworthy: Wall has hit safely in all three games since being optioned by Atlanta, batting .500 (6-for-12). Holmes' save was the 15th of his Stripers career, putting him alone in fifth place on Gwinnett's all-time saves list.
Next Game (Wednesday, April 24): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 8.22 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers, opposite LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-2, 6.52 ERA) for the Tides.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 30): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 11:05 a.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. Area schools will be in attendance for the matinee game on the second Education Day of the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 23, 2024
- Lamb Goes 3-For-3 in Indians Series-Opening Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Top Red Wings in Wild High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Find Offensive Groove, Pound Red Wings 15-9 - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Takes Game One Against Indianapolis 7-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville Pounds Three Home Runs In 10-1 Win Over Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener to Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Norfolk Drops Opening Game To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Sosa Powers Knights to 5-4 Win Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Drop High Scoring Affair at Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs Stunned by Knights Late Rally in Ninth - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Christian Scott Stars Again As Mets Snag Tuesday Night Win Over Columbus, 6-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Win Slugfest Over Sounds 14-9 - Louisville Bats
- Indiana vs. Ball State Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- April 23 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday's Bisons/Cubs Game at Sahlen Field Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Sosa & Nastrini Added to Active Roster Today - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders See Lead Slip away in Walkoff Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Win 3-2 in Electrifying Return to DBAP - Durham Bulls
- For Austin Wynns, Positivity Breeds Success - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 23 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Travis Blankenhorn Named IL Player of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - April 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk
- Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk
- Stripers, Memphis Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field
- Memphis Hits Three Solo Homers to Hand Stripers 4-2 Loss
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue as Robberse Delivers Gem for Memphis