Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - A two-out, two-run double by Alejo Lopez snapped a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning and led the Gwinnett Stripers (10-11) to a 9-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides (9-13) on a windy Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett trailed 2-1 after four innings but rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Norfolk clawed back to tie the game at 4-4 with runs in the sixth and seventh. In the eighth, Andrew Velazquez reached on an error and Forrest Wall walked, and both came in on Lopez's opposite-field liner to left. The Stripers tacked on three more runs in the ninth, two coming off Velazquez's two-run single to center.

Key Contributors: Lopez went 1-for-4 with the double, a sacrifice fly, and game-high three RBIs. Velazquez finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Wall (2-for-4, 2 runs) and J.P. Martinez (3-for-5, 2 runs, steal) combined to score four of Gwinnett's nine runs. Relievers Daysbel Hernandez (W, 1-0) and Grant Holmes (S, 2) combined on 2.2 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Noteworthy: Wall has hit safely in all three games since being optioned by Atlanta, batting .500 (6-for-12). Holmes' save was the 15th of his Stripers career, putting him alone in fifth place on Gwinnett's all-time saves list.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 24): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 8.22 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers, opposite LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-2, 6.52 ERA) for the Tides.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 30): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 11:05 a.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. Area schools will be in attendance for the matinee game on the second Education Day of the season.

