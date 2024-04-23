Indiana vs. Ball State Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Tonight's game between Indiana University and Ball State University at Victory Field has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.

In accordance with the Indianapolis Indians' rain check ticket policy, fans may exchange their ticket(s) for any 2024 regular season Indians' home game (subject to availability) for a ticket of equal or lesser value. Fans may visit the Victory Field Box Office during business hours (9 AM-5 PM) Monday through Friday, call (317) 269-3545 for assistance.

The Indians begin a six-game road trip tonight against the Omaha Storm Chasers and return to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 30, for the start of a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.