Tuesday's Bisons/Cubs Game at Sahlen Field Postponed

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, April 23 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain and the impending forecast.

The Bisons will make up this game against the Cubs with a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, April 25 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 4:35 p.m. (Gates: 4:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Thursday, April 25 are still valid.

*Please Note: The Bisons game against the Cubs on Wednesday, April 24 remains a single game with no change to the 6:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2024 Bisons game (excluding July 3 rd ). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, April 23. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.