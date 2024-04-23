SWB Game Notes - April 23

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-7) @ Durham Bulls (8-13)

Game 21 | Road Game 10 | Tuesday, April 23, 2024 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-0, 4.00) vs LHP Mason Montgomery (0-4, 10.73)

TOP TEAM: Even with a loss last Sunday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have remained in first place in the International League . The team has a half a game lead over Iowa who has played one more contest and has one more loss so far.

HIT BATTERS- The RailRiders pitching staff had hit just two batters in their first 19 games of the season. On Sunday, the team hit three IronPigs in one game. McKinley Moore, Tanner Tully, and Esteban Quiroz each recorded one.

VANMETER'S WEEK- Josh VanMeter was atop the RailRiders offense after playing in all six games this week. He batted .375 from the left side recording six hits, including three doubles. VanMeter knocked in four runs and work six free passes.

ROAD WARRIORS- SWB won two games against Buffalo on their first road trip and series of the season. They went on to sweep Norfolk as a part of seven straight wins. The team is 8-1 on the road as they embark on this two-week trip.

MOSQUEDA MOVIN' - Oddanier Mosqueda has made nine appearances on the season, the most of any player in the Yankees affiliates. He has had scoreless outings seven of the nine times and has totaled 14 strikeouts in ten and two thirds frames.

FROM THE YANKEES- Kevin Smith made his New York Yankees debut last week after getting the call on April 13th. He played in just one contest, pinch running for Giancarlo Stanton in the top of the tenth. Smith was designated for assignment and cleared waivers getting outrighted to SWB on April 20t. He has now totaled 115 games in the Major Leagues.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has been stellar in relief this April. He has worked a 0.96 earned run average in six appearances. In 9.1 innings, he has allowed just one run. Underwood Jr. has struck out 11 to just five walks. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent on December 14 after spending parts of six seasons in the big leagues.

RUMFIELD WAS READY- T.J. Rumfield shined in his first week with the RailRiders. He hit .273 in six games with six hits and six runs batted in. The 23-year-old recorded a pair of doubles and a walk. Rumfield played four games at first base.

PITCHING POWER- The RailRiders pitching staff have combined for a 3.94 ERA, fourth best in Triple-A baseball. The team's 77 runs allowed are tied for the least in the minors top level.

