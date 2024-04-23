Sosa & Nastrini Added to Active Roster Today

INF Lenyn Sosa and RHP Nick Nastrini have been added to Charlotte's active roster today.

The Charlotte Knights are set to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) tonight in game one of a six-game series from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA.

Sosa, who was optioned to the Charlotte Knights on Monday, April 22, hit .132 (5-for-38) with two runs scored, two doubles and one RBI with the Chicago White Sox in 12 games this season. He began the 2024 campaign with the Knights and was recalled by the White Sox on April 6. In six games with the Knights this season, he is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with five runs scored, two doubles, one home run and three RBI.

Nastrini, who was also optioned to Charlotte on April 22, went 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA (8.0 IP) over two starts with the White Sox this season. With the Knights this year, Nastrini is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts (7.0 IP/13 SO). He entered the 2024 season rated by Baseball America as the number three prospect in Chicago's system.

Please note : OF Zach DeLoach is now wearing #17.

