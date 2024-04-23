Norfolk Drops Opening Game To Gwinnett

NORFOLK, VA ---The Norfolk Tides (9-13) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (10-11), 9-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk hitters collected three doubles, while Maverick Handley led the way for the Tides hitters with three RBI in the loss.

Gwinnett started the scoring off Tuesday night, taking a 1-0 lead when Luke Waddell singled in J.P. Martinez in the top of the first. The Tides struck back in the bottom of the second to take the lead. After a leadoff walk from Hudson Haskin and a double by Ryan McKenna, catcher Maverick Handley drove them both in an on RBI double, his fifth of the season, to put Norfolk up 2-1.

Following two straight singles to open up the top of the fifth, Gwinnett tied the game at 2-2 when Alejo Lopez plated Forrest Wall on a sacrifice fly out. The Stripers ended up riding one more hit that inning to take a 4-2 lead over Norfolk.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tides loaded the bases following two straight singles from Kyle Stowers and Haskin and a walk issued to McKenna. Then, Handley drew a five pitch walk to bring home Stowers and cut the deficit to 4-3.

After Luis González set down the Stripers in the top of the seventh, Coby Mayo tied the game up at 4-4 with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning that scored Connor Norby. The double marked his 14th extra base hit of the season, tied for the most in the International League, while Norby was his 20th RBI of the year.

Gwinnett retook the lead in the top of the eighth, scoring two runs on two hits and a walk, including an RBI double from Lopez. Norfolk threatened to score in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with a single and two walks, but were unable to bring home a run to cut into the Stripers' deficit.

The Stripers extended their lead in the top of the ninth, scoring two more on an RBI single from Andrew Velazquez to extend their lead to 8-4. They tacked on one more run on an RBI ground out two batters later to give them a 9-4 lead. Despite getting two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, the Tides couldn't complete the comeback, dropping the opening game of the series against Gwinnett.

The Tides will face the Stripers in the second game of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-2, 6.52) is the listed probable for Norfolk, while Gwinnett will start RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 8.22).

POSTGAME NOTES

Handley Brings 'em Home: Pacing the RBI mark for the Tides was Maverick Handley...he went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a walk on the night, finishing with the most runs he's batted in since August 13, 2023 at Jacksonville when he drove in four...with 45 doubles, two triples and 43 home runs, the Tides lead all of Triple-A with 90 extra base hits this season.

John Means Business: In his longest start of the season with the Tides, John Means allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings on seven hits and a walk while striking out five batters...the lefty's five strikeouts were the most in an appearance since August 31, 2023 with Norfolk at Worcester...Means has now struck out at least three batters in three of his five rehab appearances.

Extra Mayo: Tying the game in the seventh on an RBI double tonight was Coby Mayo...the third baseman finished 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk...Mayo ranks first in the International League with 32 hits, tied first in extra base hits (14) and is tied for fourth in RBI (20) in the International League, while his .340/.388/.649 slash line ranks in the top 10 among IL hitters.

Ryan Mc-Can-a: Extending his hitting streak to four games tonight was Ryan McKenna...he went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run while adding a stolen base in the eighth inning...McKenna is now batting .250 (10-for-40) with 12 runs, two doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks and four stolen bases in 11 career games against Gwinnett.

