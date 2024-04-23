Red Wings Travis Blankenhorn Named IL Player of the Week

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Office of Major League Baseball has announced that Red Wings Infielder TRAVIS BLANKENHORN has been named the International League Player of the Week for the April 16-21 period. Across all six games in the series, the Nationals farmhand posted a .476 (10-for-21) batting average, slugging five home runs, a triple, and two doubles while driving in eight RBI against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET).

The 2015 third-round pick (80th overall, by MIN) was able to log his five-homer week against a Toledo pitching staff that had allowed the second-fewest home runs in the IL coming into the series.

Blankenhorn, 27, has played in all 18 games for the Red Wings in 2024, leading the team with a .328 (22-for-67) batting average, six home runs, and 17 RBI. This comes a season after Blankenhorn led the team with 23 home runs, which was the most by a left-handed hitter since Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones hit the same number in 2008. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania native re-joined the Nationals organization this past offseason when he was signed as a Minor League Free Agent on December 22.

Blankenhorn is the first league award winner for the Red Wings this season (Pitcher or Player of the Week) and is the first Player of the Week winner since INF Luis Garcia took home the honors for the week of April 12-17, 2022. He is just the second Red Wing to win the award since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021.

