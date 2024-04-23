'Pigs Stunned by Knights Late Rally in Ninth

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - One strike away from a win, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-10) saw the Charlotte Knights (9-12) storm back to steal the victory away in a 5-4 ballgame on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scoreless after two innings, the IronPigs broke the ice in the third. Aramis Garcia doubled to start the inning and Nick Podkul reach on a dropped third strike. Simon Muzziotti scored Garcia with a double down the leftfield line before Podkul crossed the plate on a Darick Hall RBI groundout.

Charlotte cut the deficit to one in the fifth as Angelo Castellano singled and moved to third on a Lenyn Sosa double. Castellano then scored on a Colson Montgomery groundout.

Seeking insurance runs, the 'Pigs plated two in the seventh. Muzziotti tripled with one out and Jordan Luplow followed with an RBI single. Hall then singled Luplow to third who scored on a Weston Wilson sacrifice flu.

Sosa smashed a solo homer in the eighth to bring Charlotte to within one run before he had more heroics in the ninth.

Charlotte put two aboard in the ninth, trailing 4-2. With two strikes on him, Sosa smashed his second homer of the day, his third of the year, to vault the Knights ahead 5-4.

The 'Pigs put the tying and winning runs on base in the last of the ninth but stranded them there as Justin Anderson (S, 3) converted the save for the Knights, striking out three while allowing a hit and a walk.

Prelander Berroa (1-2) collected the win for Charlotte after throwing a scoreless eight, walking two and striking out one.

Ryan Burr (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing three runs in the ninth on two this and a walk, striking out three.

David Buchanan was stellar for a third consecutive outing, working 7.1 innings and allowing just two runs on 10, striking out five.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Wednesday, April 24, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs line up Max Castillo (0-0, 4.80) against Jake Woodford (0-1, 11.05) for Charlotte.

