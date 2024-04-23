Sosa Powers Knights to 5-4 Win Tuesday

(ALLENTOWN, PA) - Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox on Monday. On Tuesday, he played Charlotte's hero.

Down to their final strike of the game in the ninth inning with two runners on base, Sosa launched a three-run, go-ahead home run to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 5-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA on Tuesday night. The Knights trailed through the first eight innings of Tuesday's game.

Added to Charlotte's active roster on Tuesday - just before game time - Sosa led the way offensively for the Knights in the opening game of the six-game road series. With the Knights down by a score of 4-1 in the eighth inning, Sosa launched a solo home run to pull the Knights to within two runs, 4-2. One inning later, he gave the Knights a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, left fielder Zach DeLoach walked to begin the inning. First baseman Carlos Pérez followed with a single to give the Knights two runners on base with no outs. After designated hitter Rafael Ortega went down on strikes for the first out of the inning, DeLoach and Pérez pulled off a successful double steal. Lehigh Valley reliever Ryan Burr then got Angelo Castellano down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Enter Lenyn Sosa.

On an 0-2 count, Sosa drilled a home run over the left field wall to give the Knights a 5-4 lead. The home run was his second of the game and third of the season.

In all, Sosa finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, two home runs and four RBI. Shortstop Colson Montgomery drove home Charlotte's first run of the game on an RBI groundout. Montgomery went 1-for-5 with the RBI. Catcher Chuckie Robinson continued his strong season with a two-hit game.

RHP Brad Keller started for the Knights and put together a strong effort in his third start of the season. Keller gave up just two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings pitched. He walked just one batter and fanned seven. Reliever Prelander Berroa (1-2, 9.28) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed a scoreless eighth inning. In the ninth, reliever Justin Anderson allowed one hit and one walk, but struck-out the side to notch his third save of the season.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) on Wednesday from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:40 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

