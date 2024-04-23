April 23 Game Postponed

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain and the impending forecast in Buffalo.

The two teams will make up tonight's game with a doubleheader on Thursday with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 3:35 p.m. CT.

Wednesday's game between Iowa and Buffalo remains a single game with no change to the 5:05 p.m. CT scheduled first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.