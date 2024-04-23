April 23 Game Postponed
April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain and the impending forecast in Buffalo.
The two teams will make up tonight's game with a doubleheader on Thursday with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 3:35 p.m. CT.
Wednesday's game between Iowa and Buffalo remains a single game with no change to the 5:05 p.m. CT scheduled first pitch.
