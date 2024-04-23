Jacksonville Pounds Three Home Runs In 10-1 Win Over Memphis

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a season-high six innings from Yonny Chirinos, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blasted three home runs en route to a 10-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday night from AutoZone Park.

After trading scorless innings through the first four frames, Jacksonville (13-9) packed the power in the top of the fifth. Will Banfield started the inning with a walk and Griffin Conine (2) launched a two-run blast off Memphis (10-11) starter Michael McGreevy (L, 1-3) to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-0. Three batters later, Victor Mesa Jr. singled and Jonah Bride (5) followed with the second big fly of the inning doubling the lead to 4-0.

The Redbirds answered with a run in the sixth. After Chirinos (W, 3-2) fired 5.1 no-hit frames, Matt Koperniak (1) hit his first homer of the season to bring Memphis back, 4-1.

Memphis' offense stopped there but the Jumbo Shrimp kept their bats going in the seventh. With one out, Bride walked and Troy Johnston (1) followed with Jacksonville's third homer of the game pushing the lead to 6-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp closed the game with six unanswered runs, adding their final four tallies in the top of the eighth. Marty Costes led off the inning with a base hit and Javier Sanoja walked. With runners on first and second, Mesa Jr. singled, scoring Costes to give Jacksonville a six-run advantage and Sanoja advanced to third. With runners at the corners, Bride grounded out but Mesa Jr. advanced to second. In the ensuing at-bat, Sanoja was thrown out at the plate as Johnston reached on a fielder's choice and Mesa Jr. went to third on the play. Dane Myers then slashed a double scoring Mesa Jr. giving the Jumbo Shrimp an 8-1 lead. Johnston went to third on the double and immediately Tristan Gray knocked a two-run base hit to increase the lead to 10-1.

While the Jacksonville bats caught fire, the pitching staff kept Memphis ice cold. Chirinos took a no-hitter into the sixth inning while JT Chargois, Devin Smeltzer and Mychal Givens combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET. RHP Darren McCaughan (0-2, 6.88 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Memphis will counter with RHP Michael McGreevy (1-2, 5.14 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.

