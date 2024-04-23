Jacksonville Pounds Three Home Runs In 10-1 Win Over Memphis
April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a season-high six innings from Yonny Chirinos, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blasted three home runs en route to a 10-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday night from AutoZone Park.
After trading scorless innings through the first four frames, Jacksonville (13-9) packed the power in the top of the fifth. Will Banfield started the inning with a walk and Griffin Conine (2) launched a two-run blast off Memphis (10-11) starter Michael McGreevy (L, 1-3) to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-0. Three batters later, Victor Mesa Jr. singled and Jonah Bride (5) followed with the second big fly of the inning doubling the lead to 4-0.
The Redbirds answered with a run in the sixth. After Chirinos (W, 3-2) fired 5.1 no-hit frames, Matt Koperniak (1) hit his first homer of the season to bring Memphis back, 4-1.
Memphis' offense stopped there but the Jumbo Shrimp kept their bats going in the seventh. With one out, Bride walked and Troy Johnston (1) followed with Jacksonville's third homer of the game pushing the lead to 6-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp closed the game with six unanswered runs, adding their final four tallies in the top of the eighth. Marty Costes led off the inning with a base hit and Javier Sanoja walked. With runners on first and second, Mesa Jr. singled, scoring Costes to give Jacksonville a six-run advantage and Sanoja advanced to third. With runners at the corners, Bride grounded out but Mesa Jr. advanced to second. In the ensuing at-bat, Sanoja was thrown out at the plate as Johnston reached on a fielder's choice and Mesa Jr. went to third on the play. Dane Myers then slashed a double scoring Mesa Jr. giving the Jumbo Shrimp an 8-1 lead. Johnston went to third on the double and immediately Tristan Gray knocked a two-run base hit to increase the lead to 10-1.
While the Jacksonville bats caught fire, the pitching staff kept Memphis ice cold. Chirinos took a no-hitter into the sixth inning while JT Chargois, Devin Smeltzer and Mychal Givens combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET. RHP Darren McCaughan (0-2, 6.88 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Memphis will counter with RHP Michael McGreevy (1-2, 5.14 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 23, 2024
- Lamb Goes 3-For-3 in Indians Series-Opening Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Top Red Wings in Wild High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Find Offensive Groove, Pound Red Wings 15-9 - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Takes Game One Against Indianapolis 7-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville Pounds Three Home Runs In 10-1 Win Over Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener to Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Double by Lopez Lifts Stripers to 9-4 Triumph in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Norfolk Drops Opening Game To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Sosa Powers Knights to 5-4 Win Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Drop High Scoring Affair at Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs Stunned by Knights Late Rally in Ninth - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Christian Scott Stars Again As Mets Snag Tuesday Night Win Over Columbus, 6-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Win Slugfest Over Sounds 14-9 - Louisville Bats
- Indiana vs. Ball State Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- April 23 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday's Bisons/Cubs Game at Sahlen Field Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Sosa & Nastrini Added to Active Roster Today - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders See Lead Slip away in Walkoff Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Win 3-2 in Electrifying Return to DBAP - Durham Bulls
- For Austin Wynns, Positivity Breeds Success - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 23 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Travis Blankenhorn Named IL Player of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - April 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Pounds Three Home Runs In 10-1 Win Over Memphis
- Jumbo Shrimp Take First Home Series Win with 8-4 Victory over Norfolk
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Muñoz Debuts for Marlins
- Marlins Send Chargois to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment
- Two Homers Not Enough as Jacksonville Falls 11-5 to Norfolk