For Austin Wynns, Positivity Breeds Success

April 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Austin Wynns, throughout all the uncertainty in this game, knows one thing: positivity is key.

"In this game and this life, everyone goes through hard times and good times, and you want to weather those bad times and make sure you stay positive," Wynns said. "With a more positive mindset, you will be successful in life."

After coming up and playing parts of three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles from 2018-2021 and spending 2022 with the San Francisco Giants, Wynns had a chaotic 2023 season. Wynns spent time with three different Major League clubs, appearing in a total of 51 games for the Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Colorado Rockies. Amid the chaos, Wynns remained steadfast in his approach.

"Remember what got you there and remind yourself of that because you're going to fail a lot, and once you go in that dark hole that everyone goes through, it's going to eat you alive," he said. "So that's why I say you have to be positive and be the best version of yourself every day."

Looking back on the unpredictability of 2023, Wynns is grateful for his time with those three clubs and is still confident in his ability as a catcher.

"I know the type of player I am. I'm a pretty good catcher, I lead with defense. That's what got me to those three organizations. Hitting comes and goes. Hitting is hard, and pitching is better, and for every hitter like me, we just want to find that consistency and be simple: put the barrel to the ball," Wynns said. "I was very fortunate, and it was a great opportunity and experience last year being with those three organizations."

Wynns joined the Reds organization after playing for three Major League teams in 2023.Anna Rouch/Louisville Bats

Now with the Louisville Bats, Wynns has taken on a veteran role while remaining true to himself throughout the everyday grind of the season. So far in the brief campaign, he has appeared in ten games while batting .310 with a double and 4 RBI.

"I am very fortunate to be playing this game going on 12 years right now and I've been with a couple clubs, so I have a little bit of knowledge," he said. "Just being the old guy, the vet, with a bunch of young, upcoming big leaguers, I don't put it on me, but I just take it and I help out. I don't need to have that on my sleeve like I'm the vet, the captain, none of that. Just be who I am and try to make the team better, because this game is a simple game, but it's a hard game."

After a 2023 season that was nothing short of challenging, Wynns was given the greatest gift of all: he became a first-time father to his daughter, Abigail. With 2024 being his first season as a father, Wynns wanted to be sure to give credit to his wife Alison, "the MVP," as he called her.

"Fatherhood is an incredible experience," Wynns said. "You can have the worst day, and then when you go home and you see your daughter or your boy, there's absolutely nothing better. I have to give props to my wife too. My wife has been the MVP, night and day. It's a grind. You have to have good communication and you're going to go through the no sleep periods, but I wouldn't change it for the world. It's amazing, and it makes your heart full."

Wynns is staying ready for a major league opportunity, but no matter what comes his way in 2024, he plans to stay positive and enjoy the ride.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.