La Familia Slugs Way to Road Trip-Opening Win

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-8) pounded out a season-high nine extra-base hits on Tuesday night, and opened a 12-game road trip with a 9-8 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (9-13) in 10 innings. 16 total hits was also a season high. It was a Copa de la Diversion game, with the Rainiers moonlighting as "La Familia de Tacoma," against "Las Vegas Reyes de Plata." The win was Tacoma's fourth straight, tying a season-high (April 4-7 at home) and improved the Rainiers to 1-2 in extras in 2023 (all on road).

A 10-batter Tacoma first inning featured five hits, four for extra bases, and two walks. Taylor Trammell led off with a double, while Cade Marlowe (triple), Brian O'Keefe (2-run homer) and Jake Scheiner (single) drove in runs for an early 4-0 lead. O'Keefe had three hits and his eight home runs lead the club; Tuesday was the 15th time in 21 games that the Rainiers have scored first. Five Rainiers had multiple hits.

Las Vegas cut the lead in half during the home first; J.J. Bleday homered, Cody Thomas stroked an RBI double.

Still leading 4-2 with one out in the fourth, O'Keefe smacked his second homer, a screamer down the line in left, and it was 5-2. It was already O'Keefe's second two-homer game this season (4/2 at Oklahoma City). It was 6-2 in the fifth when Scheiner and Cesar Hernandez (RBI) each doubled.

Tacoma southpaw Tommy Milone threw 78 pitches over 4.0 IP, and retired 10 consecutive batters from the last out of the first through the fourth (3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). Aviators DH Manny Pina, on rehab assignment from the Oakland A's, tightened up the game with a two-run homer in the fifth, trimming Tacoma's lead to 6-5.

The seventh Rainiers run scored when Zach DeLoach worked a leadoff walk in the seventh, eventually crossing on a Pat Valaika RBI single. Tied 7-7 in the 10th inning, Cooper Hummel ripped his third hit of the night, a two-run triple into the right field corner. Las Vegas's auto-runner scored in the 10th on a pair of groundouts, but RHP Matt Festa converted his third save in three chances, all since last Wednesday, by retiring the side in order.

Two triples and five doubles were also each season-highs for Tacoma.

The second game of the weeklong series will be on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tacoma will start RHP Konner Wade, against Aviators LHP Hogan Harris in a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

