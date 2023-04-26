Aces Flip Script, Use Two Big Frames to Down Space Cowboys

RENO, NV - After using a pair of big innings on Tuesday night in a victory, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-14) saw their opponent, the Reno Aces (11-11), produce two big frames in a 13-4 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Reno jumped out to a lead with a six-run second, chasing starter RHP Jimmy Ensdersby (L, 1-3) after just 1.2 innings of work.

The Space Cowboys started to whittle away at the Reno lead in the top of the third on doubles from Grae Kessinger and Korey Lee. In the fourth, Kessinger drove in JJ Matijevic with an RBI single, making it 6-2 Reno. Lee was part of the scoring again in the fifth when he singled and moved to third on a single by Bligh Madris before ultimately coming home from third on a pick off, moving Sugar Land within striking distance at 6-3. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (W, 2-1) struck out the next batter, though, to end a further threat.

In the top of the sixth, the Space Cowboys brought the tying run to the plate against RHP Tyler Ferguson (H,2). Justin Dirden doubled with one out, one of three times he reached on Wednesday and advanced to third on an opposite-field single by Ross Adolph. Ferguson was able to get a 4-6-3 double play that ended the half inning and left a runner on base for Sugar Land.

Reno widened their advantage with a two-run seventh and five runs in the eighth. The last Space Cowboys run scored on an RBI single from Dixon Machado after Luke Berryhill tripled with one out in the ninth.

With the series level at one game each, the Space Cowboys and Aces resume their six-game tilt on Thursday evening in Reno. RHP Bryan Garcia (1-2, 6.75) is scheduled to take the hill for Sugar Land opposite Reno LHP Blake Walston (1-1, 4.15) for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online.

