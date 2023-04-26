Aces Knock Around Space Cowboys in 13-4 Victory

Reno, NV - A five-hit, six-run second frame was just the start for the Reno Aces (11-11) in a 13-4 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-14) Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Dominic Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an RBI single. Phillip Evans reached in all four plate appearances while driving in two runs on a single and a double. Buddy Kennedy added a double and a triple, raising his on-base percentage to .558.

Eight of the nine Aces in the lineup recorded at least one knock, with multi-hit games from Fletcher, Evans, Kennedy, Dominic Canzone, and Diego Castillo. Reno went a marvelous 9-for-17 (.529) with runners in scoring position.

Brandon Pfaadt struck out five over five innings of solid work, allowing three earned runs before handing the ball to a stingy Reno bullpen. Aces relievers combined for four one-run innings in the win.

Game three of the series is Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-5, 2-run HR

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-5, RBI

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B, 3B

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- Brandon Pfaadt: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R/ER, 5 K

- Tyler Ferguson: 2 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Raffi Vizcaíno: 1 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

