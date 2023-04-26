Express Rain on Isotopes' Parade, Win 4-3 in 11 Innings

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (14-7) won in walk-off fashion over the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-11) at Dell Diamond Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As the clock struck 12:05 a.m. CT, CF J.P. Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to win the game.

Round Rock reliever LHP Lucas Jacobsen (2-0, 5.14) earned the win after allowing one run, but it was unearned, in 1.0 inning of work. Albuquerque reliever RHP Nick Mears (1-1, 3.38) went home with a blown-save loss as he tossed 0.1 innings and allowed two runs, with one being earned.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque was the first on the board when 3B Nolan Jones scored in the first inning on a walk, Round Rock error and Michael Toglia single.

The Express made it a 1-1 contest in the bottom of the inning thanks to a trip around the bases from CF J.P. Martinez. The outfielder worked a leadoff walk, stole second base and scored on back-to-back singles from RF Elier Hernandez and 3B Justin Foscue.

DH Rafael Ortega broke the tie in the fifth frame with a solo home run and gave Round Rock a 2-1 advantage.

After a one-hour and 23-minute delay, Albuquerque evened the score at two apiece in the eighth inning. C Jonathan Morales hit a 416-foot home run to left field.

With rain soaking Dell Diamond, the Express and Isotopes struggled to score runs. Albuquerque untied the game in the 11th inning. With runners on the corners 2B Coco Montes reached on an error and PR Hunter Stovall scored from third base to tie the game at three.

The Express answered right away in the bottom of the 11th. With 2B Diosbel Arias starting on second base, 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo doubled to tie the game. The E-Train loaded the bases and Martinezwas hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run.

E-Train Excerpts:

1B Yoshi Tsutsugo went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday. Tsutsugo has a hit in nine of his last 10 games and is now slashing .298/.437/.456.

In LHP John King's first start since 2019, he finished 2.1 innings and allowed one unearned run, three hits and one walk while recording one strikeout.

Express RF Elier Hernandez and 3B Justin Foscue recorded multi-hit outings as both finished the game 2-for-5. Foscue also tallied one RBI on the night.

Round Rock CF J.P. Martinez was caught stealing for the first time this season as he tried to swipe second base for the second time during Tuesday's game. The speedster also tallied one stolen base to bring his total for 2023 to 11, a number that leads the Pacific Coast League by four and is tied for the No. 1 spot in all of Triple-A.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque are back in action at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m CT. Express LHP Cody Bradford (4-0, 0.77) is slated to make the start up against Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 5.23).

