El Paso Downs Salt Lake, 17-13

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 13-7 in the sixth inning Tuesday night before scoring 10 unanswered runs to come back and beat the Salt Lake Bees 17-13. It was the opener of a six-game series and 12-game homestand for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso's Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with two late home runs and four RBIs in the win. Chihuahuas catcher Michael Cantu entered the game in the fourth inning as a pinch hitter and ended up going 2-for-2 with two bases loaded walks and five RBIs. El Paso pinch hitters haven't been retired in five plate appearances this season.

Chihuahuas batters walked 11 times on Tuesday. El Paso went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position. El Paso's 17 runs were two shy of the 2023 team high for runs in a game, which was set in a 19-6 win on April 13.

Team Records: Salt Lake (9-13), El Paso (8-14)

