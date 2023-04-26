Sugar Land Explodes for 11 Runs in Final Three Frames to Take Series Opener

April 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-13) rallied for five runs in the seventh and six runs in the ninth to down the Reno Aces (10-11) 12-6 on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here, including all four of Brantley's at bats.

Reno jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the first inning on a walk, wild pitch and single. It was the only run allowed by RHP Austin Hansen, who gave up just three more base runners over his four innings of work, striking out two.

Sugar Land tied the game in the top of the third when Dixon Machado worked a lead-off walk and raced in to score on a two-out triple from Bligh Madris, leveling the game at 1-1. The Aces moved back in front on back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fifth, but RHP Jayden Murray (W, 2-2) responded by retiring the side to strand another runner at second.

The first big inning of the night came in the seventh for the Space Cowboys. Grae Kessinger, Machado and Pedro León all walked on five pitches or less from LHP Jesse Biddle (L, 0-1), loading the bases up for Michael Brantley. The Major League rehabber laced a single into left field, driving in a pair to push the Space Cowboys ahead 3-2. Madris followed with a single to add on another run and after a flyout, Korey Lee doubled down the left-field line, plating two more to widen the Space Cowboys advantage to 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Murray found himself in a two-out, bases-loaded jam, but struck out Diego Castillo to preserve the four-run lead. Murray spun 3.2 innings, giving up just one run with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys put the game away in the ninth. Michael Sandle began the frame with a single and Madris walked, bringing up JJ Matijevic, who doubled in Sandle. Lee then singled in another run and Joe Perez doubled to deep center, moving the Space Cowboys ahead 9-2. A fielder's choice by Luke Berryhill tacked on another run and Kessinger singled home another to chase RHP Jandel Gustave. In his second plate appearance of the inning, Sandle hit a sacrifice fly to left, giving Sugar Land a 12-2 lead. LHP Blake Taylor finished up the ninth for the Space Cowboys and fell victim to a pair of soft hits that drove in four runs for Reno before ultimately securing the final out.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Reno on Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. RHP Jimmy Endserby (1-2, 3.75) takes the hill for the Space Cowboys against Aces' RHP Brandon Pfaat (1-1, 3.54) for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.