Bees Fall to Chihuahuas 6-4

April 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas snapped a 4-4 tie with a run in the fifth inning and went on to a 6-4 victory over the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday night. The Bees trailed 1-0 after the first inning but took the lead with two runs in the second on a wild pitch and an RBI infield single by David Fletcher. After El Paso regained the lead with two unearned runs in their half of the second, Trey Cabbage led off the third with a mammoth 469-foot home run, the third longest in all of Triple-A, to tie the game at 3-3. Cabbage also led off the fifth with a homer to tie the game at 4-4 before the Chihuahuas took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) took the loss, as he went four and one-third innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Cabbage would lead the Bees' offense with three hits, including two homers, and four runs batted in. David Fletcher would add two hits and one RBI.

