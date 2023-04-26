Tonight's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Wednesday, April 25 against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday starting at 4:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2023 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okcdodgers.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

