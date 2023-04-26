El Paso Takes Wild One Over Salt Lake

A tough night for the Salt Lake Bees, as they let a pair of six run leads get away from them and dropped a 17-13 decision to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday. Bees pitchers walked eleven batters and the Salt Lake defense was charged with a season high five errors. The Bees jumped in front with three runs in the first inning on an RBI double by Kevin Padlo and a two run homer by Taylor Jones and led 10-4 after four and one half innings and 13-7 after five and a half, but El Paso scored the last ten runs of the game with five in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth.

Cam Vieaux (0-2) surrendered the four runs in the eighth to get charged with the loss. The Salt Lake bats came alive in the game, as after scoring only eleven runs in the six-game series at home vs Reno, they put up thirteen runs on sixteen hits on Tuesday night. Jones led the way with four hits and four runs batted in, while Jared Oliva added three hits, including his first home run of the season, and two RBI. David Fletcher and Kevin Padlo each chipped in with two hits and two RBI.

