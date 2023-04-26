Round Rock Storms Past Albuquerque for 8-2 Win

April 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (15-7) took down the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-12) at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night by a final score of 8-2.

Round Rock starter LHP Cody Bradford (5-0, 0.64) earned the win after 5.0 innings of shutout baseball with only three hits, four strikeouts and zero walks. Albuquerque starter RHP Peter Lambert (0-2, 4.73) went home with the loss after 3.0 innings and three runs, only one of which was earned. He allowed three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express tallied the first runs of the game in the second inning. With the bases loaded, RF J.P. Martinez walked to score LF Elier Hernandez. 3B Justin Foscue came up next and hit a sharp ground ball that was mishandled by 3B Aaron Schunk. Two runs scored and Round Rock took a 3-0 advantage.

1B Blaine Crim belted his second home run of the season in the fourth inning. His blast to left field lifted the Express into a 4-0 lead.

The E-Train added a fifth run in the sixth inning. After back-to-back walks, 2B Dio Arias singled to score Crim.

Albuquerque attempted to come back thanks to a two-run home run from 3B Aaron Schunk in the seventh, which tightened the score at 5-2.

The scoring continued in the eighth as Round Rock scored three more times and pushed their lead to 8-2. CF Rafael Ortega drove home two with a double and Hernandez put one more on the board with a single. Express RHP Zack Littell held the Isotopes off the bases in the top of the ninth as the 8-2 score held to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

With rain on the horizon, LHP Cody Bradford remained a perfect 5-0 on the season and finished after 5.0 innings on Wednesday night. Bradford has tossed 5.0 innings or more in all five starts and has allowed only three earned runs in his 28.1 innings. In three of his five starts he has not allowed a run.

Round Rock C Sam Huff posted a 3-for-5 performance while CF Rafael Ortega, LF Elier Hernandez and 1B Blaine Crim all totaled two hits apiece. Ortega also tallied two RBI and Crim finished the night with a home run, one RBI and three runs scored.

Next up: The Express and Isotopes return to Dell Diamond on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m CT. Express RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 5.54) is slated to make the start up against Isotopes RHP Phillips Valdez (0-1, 13.50).

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.