El Paso Wins Over Salt Lake
April 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-4 Wednesday and they've now won the first two games of their 12-game homestand.
Chihuahuas shortstop José Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game in the San Diego Padres organization. El Paso right fielder Brandon Dixon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, his third home run in his last two games. Since the sixth inning on Tuesday, Dixon is 5-for-6 with three homers.
El Paso reliever Drew Carlton pitched a perfect seventh and eighth inning to protect the lead. Eric Hanhold pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save since 2022 with Triple-A Indianapolis. The Chihuahuas had four different leads Wednesday.
Box Score: Bees 4, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (04/26/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Salt Lake (9-14), El Paso (9-14)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Cesar Valdez (1-1, 7.71) vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-2, 12.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
