Isotopes Fall to Express, 8-2
April 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Round Rock, TX - The Round Rock Express bookended their offensive evening with a pair of three-run innings in the second and eighth, and cruised past the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-2 on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.
Topes Scope: - Aaron Schunk launched a two-run homer in the seventh to account for Albuquerque's scoring, which extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games to begin the season. He is slashing .321/.381/.643 with three doubles, five homers and 13 RBI.
- Randal Grichuk was 0-for-4 and is now 2-for-28 on his rehab assignment, including four consecutive hitless contests.
- Nolan Jones doubled, his 12th extra base hit of the season (four doubles and eight homers). His slugging percentage is .743, good for third in the PCL.
- Coco Montes failed to reach base for just the third time in 23 contests. Two of them have come against Round Rock (April 1 and tonight).
- Albuquerque is batting .187 (32-for-171) over their last five games with just seven doubles, one triple, four home runs and 12 walks drawn.
- The Isotopes have lost at least four games in a row for the first time since Sept. 15-21, a six-game skid.
- The contest featured a 32-minute weather delay after the fifth inning, the second straight night play has been halted at Dell Diamond.
- Albuquerque dropped below the .500 mark for the second time this season. They were 3-4 following a loss to Salt Lake on April 7, then won their next four ballgames.
- The Isotopes have surrendered three or more runs in an inning on 24 occasions.
On Deck: The Isotopes will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Thursday evening. Right-hander Phillips Valdez is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against Round Rock right-hander Kyle Cody. First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 6:05 PM MT (7:05 CT).
