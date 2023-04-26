Express Slip Past Isotopes, 4-3, in 11 Innings

Round Rock, TX - The Isotopes plated a run in the top of the 11th inning to break a 2-2 tie but Round Rock scored two in the home half of the frame on an RBI single by Yoshi Tsutsugo while the winning run came around when J.P Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Express a 4-3 victory at Dell Diamond Tuesday night in Round Rock.

Topes Scope: - Tonight's contest was the first extra inning game of the season for the Isotopes. It's the club first extra inning loss since a 9-7 defeat in 10 innings vs. El Paso on Sept. 9, 2022.

-Albuquerque lost its first series opener of the season, dropping the club to 4-1 on the year.

-The Isotopes are now 3-3 in one run games. They have lost two-straight in such contests.

-Isotopes starter Antonio Senzatela did not factor into the decision after tossing 3.1 innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while fanning four in his first rehab start with the club.

-Albuquerque plated a run in the first frame, their 26th of the campaign, which leads all of Minor League Baseball. They also allowed a run in the first, their 28th of the season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball as well.

-Michael Toglia drove in the first run of the game in the first frame and went 1-for-5 on the night.

-Coco Montes collected two hits and an RBI on the night. It's his team-leading 12th multi-hit effort of the year. He registered his first RBI since April 19 vs. Oklahoma City. Over his last three games, Montes is 5-for-13

-Jonathan Morales belted his second homer of the season while collecting his fifth multi-hit effort of the season. He has a hit in eight of his last nine games. During that span he is hitting .302 (13x43) with five doubles, two homers and six RBI.

-Elehuris Montero went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his first action with Albuquerque in 2023. It is just the third time in his career he has been fanned four times (Last: Aug. 22, 2019, with Springfield.

-Aaron Schunk extended his on-base streak to 14 with a walk. His streak is the 4th-longest active in the PCL. During the span he is slashing .327/.390/.615 with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and six walks.

-Fernando Abad tossed 2.0 scoreless innings. He has not allowed a run in his last six games (7.2 innings) while fanning 10.

-The contest endured an 1:22 minute rain delay, the first delay of the season. It is the longest in-game delay since Aug. 7, 2022 at El Paso (2:20).

-The Isotopes offense was fanned 17 times, the most this season and most since Sept. 27, 2022, vs. El Paso (also 17). Meanwhile, the pitching staff struck out 13 Express hitters, the second-most in a game this season (14, April 21 vs. Oklahoma City).

-The 3:32 game time is the longest this season, beating the previous high of 3:30 set April 19 vs. Oklahoma City.

-The Isotopes have been held to three runs or fewer for the sixth time this year, including three-straight.

-Albuquerque has dipped to the .500 mark for the fourth time this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express are set to meet for game two of the six-game series Wednesday at 6:05 MT in Round Rock. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Peter Lambert while the Express are expected send Cody Bradford to the hill.

