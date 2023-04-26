Jarvis Shines in Debut as Late Innings Doom Aces in 12-5 Loss to Space Cowboys

Reno, NV - Bryce Jarvis shined in his Triple-A debut for the Reno Aces (10-11), but 11 combined runs surrendered by the bullpen in the final three innings led to a 12-5 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-13) Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jarvis allowed only one earned run in his first start in an Aces uniform as the Duke product collected three strikeouts in an impressive first showing. He owns a sterling 1.20 ERA with 19 strikeouts over his last three starts between Amarillo and Reno.

Reno took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Phillip Evans, who tallied two more hits in the loss. Evans is 23-for-51 (.451) with ten walks over his last 14 games.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, the Space Cowboys drew three straight walks to lead off the inning. Michael Brantley then singled to shallow left, spurring a five-run rally that gave Sugar Land a 6-2 advantage.

The Space Cowboys didn't stop there, scoring six more runs in the ninth to grow their lead. The Aces added four late runs in the frame on RBI singles from P.J. Higgins and Seth Beer, plus a two-run knock from Diego Castillo.

It's a quick turnaround for the PCL foes, with game two of the series between the Aces and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, set for Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Bryce Jarvis: (N/D), 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 3 K

- Diego Castillo: 3-for-5, 2 RBI

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, RBI 2B

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-4, RBI

- Justin Martínez: 1 IP, 0 ER/ER, 1 K

