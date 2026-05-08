"Kyle Edwards Doing What He Does Best"
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Michel Benitez scored the winner in second-half stoppage time as Sacramento Republic FC rallied for a 3-2 victory against Orange County SC at Heart Health Park on Saturday night after OCSC had twice taken the lead in either half.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Monterey Bay FC Face First Road Test Under New Head Coach - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Penalty Stop Nominated for Save of the Week
- Michel Benitez and Arturo Rodriguez Named to Team of the Week
- Republic FC Celebrates May's Indomitable Educators
- Republic FC Stuns Orange County SC with Last Minute Victory
- Take Home Republic FC First Team Gear, Autographs and More with SRFC Foundation Mystery Bags