Kraken Assign Bibeau to ECHL Allen

October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Seattle Kraken announced today that they have assigned netminder Antoine Bibeau to the Allen Americans - their AHL affiliate.

Bibeau has been with the Checkers since the start of training camp but did not dress for either of the team's first two games.

Charlotte's roster now holds two goalies in Christopher Gibson and Joey Daccord, each of whom got a start over the weekend.

