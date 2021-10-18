Blackhawks Recall Mike Hardman; Assign Ian Mitchell to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Mike Hardman from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Rockford.

Hardman, 22, posted a two-assist game on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves. The Hanover, Massachusetts native made his National Hockey League debut on April 27 vs. TBL last season. He recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with the Blackhawks during the 2020-21 campaign.

Mitchell made his season debut with Chicago on Oct. 13 vs. COL and registered a helper.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their season-long, six-game, season-opening road trip on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday!

