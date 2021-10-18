Jimmy Huntington Named American Hockey League Player of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Jimmy Huntington has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 17, 2021.

Huntington began the season by scoring four goals in two games, including his first career hat trick.

Huntington, who entered the weekend with five goals in 61 career AHL games, nearly matched that total in just over 24 hours as Syracuse opened with a two-game visit to Cleveland. He scored the team's first goal of the 2021-22 season on Friday night, sparking a comeback from two goals down en route to a 6-4 Crunch victory. And in Saturday's rematch, Huntington scored three consecutive goals to erase a 3-0 deficit and help Syracuse earn a point with a 5-4 overtime loss.

A third-year pro from Laval, Que., Huntington has totaled nine goals and 12 assists in 63 games with the Crunch. The 22-year-old forward signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning as a free agent on Mar. 1, 2019, and played five seasons in the QMJHL with Acadie-Bathurst, Victoriaville and Rimouski.

