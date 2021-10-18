Preds Recall Novak, Assign Glass

October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has recalled forward Tommy Novak from Milwaukee and that the team has assigned forward Cody Glass to Milwaukee.

Novak tallied three assists in the Admirals season-opening win over Grand Rapids last Saturday night. IN 2020-21 he tied for the lead in points on the AHL's Chicago Wolves with 32 (8g-24a) in 27 games, his second professional season. In addition to leading Chicago in assists, he was fifth among all AHL skaters in the category and tied for 12th in points. Novak recorded eight multi-point performances and concluded the AHL's regular-season on a 10-game point streak (5g-10a) after spending time with the Predators' taxi squad. As a rookie in 2019-20, he finished third on Milwaukee in points with 42 (11g-31a), the most by a first-year Admirals skater since the 2015-16 season. Novak was second among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+20), third in assists (31) and seventh in points; he also earned AHL Rookie of the Month honors in November 2019, becoming the first Admirals player since 2015 to receive the award.

Glass averaged 11:27 of ice time in the Predators first two games of the season. He was selected by Vegas sixth overall in the 2017 Draft and turned pro in 2018-19 season following a decorated four-season career with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks which saw him amass 292 points (94g-198a) in 239 games, earning WHL West First-Team All-Star selection on three occasions. Since signing with the Golden Knights, the 6-2, 185-pound center has split time between the NHL (66gp, 9g-13a-22pts) and AHL (22gp, 8g-9a-17pts), most recently recording 10 points (4g-6a) in 27 games with Vegas and 10 points (4g-6a) in 14 games with Henderson during the 2020-21 campaign. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native represented his country at the 2019 World Junior Championship, being named one of Canada's three best players.

The Admirals are off for the next six days and will hit the ice again on Friday, October 22nd when they take on the Chicago Wolves in the front end of a home-and-home series.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.