Barracuda Badly Outshoot Condors But Fall 1-0 in Season Opener
October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (0-1-0-0) put 34 shots on net on Sunday in Bakersfield, including outshooting the Condors 22-to-6 in the final two periods, but Bakersfield's (2-0-0-0) Stuart Skinner was perfect, earning his fourth shutout of his career with a 1-0 win.
- The Barracuda outshot the Condors in every period but finished 0-5 on the power-play.
- The shutout loss was San Jose's first to open a season.
- Seth Griffith (1) scored Bakersfield's only goal on the power-play in the second period and now has four points (1+3=4) in two games this season.
- The Barracuda were shutout three times last season, including the first meeting against the Condors.
- After Sunday's defeat, the Barracuda are now 0-4-1-1 over its last six games at Mechanics Bank Arena.
- Alexei Melnichuk suffered the loss after allowing one goal on 15 shots, the third game of his career in which he allowed just a single goal.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2021
- Barracuda Badly Outshoot Condors But Fall 1-0 in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Win in Shootout for First Ever AHL Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign become Abbotsford's First Victim - Ontario Reign
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Badly Outshoot Condors But Fall 1-0 in Season Opener
- Barracuda Hire Kendra Hodgdon as Manager of Marketing and Digital Media
- San Jose Barracuda Assign Eight Players to Orlando Solar Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule
- Barracuda Hire Samantha Davis as Director of Barracuda Sales and Service