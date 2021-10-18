Jiri Patera Reassigned to Fort Wayne Komets

October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 18, that goaltender Jiri Patera has been reassigned to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets from the Silver Knights.

Patera, 22, appeared in seven games with Henderson during his first professional season in 2020-21. A sixth-round draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2017, Patera posted a 2-4-0 record with the Silver Knights, along with a 3.54 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

The Prague, Czech Republic native also appeared in 15 professional games in the Czech Republic last season with Ceske Budejovice HC. Prior to his professional career, Patera appeared in 89 games over two seasons with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, going 46-32-9 with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He was selected to the First All-Star Team for the WHL's Eastern Conference in 2020.

Jiri Patera, Goaltender

Birthplace: Prague, Czech Republic

Height: 6-2

Weight: 206 lbs.

Age: 22

Notes:

2-4-0 record, 3.54 goals-against, .888 save percentage in seven career AHL appearances.

46-32-9 record over two seasons with WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings

WHL East First All-Star Team selection in 2020

Selected in the sixth round (161st overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.