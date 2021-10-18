Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Rowdy Matchups vs. Grand Rapids and Chicago

October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Friday, Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids

Forward Josiah Slavin netted the lone IceHogs tally in the 2021-22 season opener as the Grand Rapids Griffins rolled to a 6-1 victory at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Goaltender Malcolm Subban, forwards Brett Connolly, Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, Mike Hardman, Alex Nylander and defenseman Jakub Galvas all made their IceHogs debuts. Box Score

Saturday, Oct. 16 at Chicago

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 40 saves in his IceHogs/North American debut and forward Alex Nylander netted a pair of goals to push the IceHogs past the Chicago Wolves, 5-3, on Saturday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Forward Lukas Reichel recorded his first North American goal and added an assist. Box Score

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 1-1-0-0 (T-1st Place, Central Division)

Home: 0-0-0-0

Away: 1-1-0-0

Last 10 Games: 1-1-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Alex Nylander (2)

Assists: Mike Hardman, Cameron Morrison (2)

Points: Several Tied (2)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (12)

Power-Play Goals: N/A (0)

Power-Play Assists: N/A (0)

Power-Play Points: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Assists: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Points: N/A (0)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (1)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.00)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.930)

League Leaders

Forward Alex Nylander is tied for fourth in the AHL with two goals.

Rookie forward Lukas Reichel is tied for seventh among first-year players with two points (1G, 1A).

Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin is second among AHL bluelines with 12 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

Soderblom Shines in IceHogs Debut

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom became the first IceHogs goaltender to make 40 or more saves in his team debut and earn the victory since Drew McIntyre made 38 saves on Mar. 6, 2016, in a 2-1 win over Lake Erie. His save count is also the most recorded by and IceHogs goaltender within first two games of the season since Kent Simpson's 49-save performance during the 2013-14 season opener on Oct. 5 at San Antonio (1-3 loss) and his 41 saves the next night in a 4-3 win at Texas.

Reichel Begins First North American Season on Right Skate

Chicago Blackhawks first-round selection Lukas Reichel (2020, 17th overall) made his North American professional debut on Friday at Grand Rapids and picked up his first AHL goal and assist in the IceHogs' 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. On Saturday, he tied a team high with three shots on goal and registered a plus-minus of +3.

Slavin Opens Season with Hot Start

Forward Josiah Slavin kicked off the 2021-22 season with a goal and an assist in his first two contests, adding a tally on Friday at Grand Rapids and potting an assist on Saturday at Chicago.

Nylander and Hardman Create Dynamic Duo

IceHogs forwards Alex Nylander and Mike Hardman combined for four points (2G, 2A) in Saturday's victory at Chicago. Hardman grabbed the primary assist on Nylander's tally at 5:46 of the third period to make it 4-2 IceHogs and helped setup Nylander's empty-net tally at 18:39. On Monday, Hardman was recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hogs Alums Heading to 100 Mark with Blackhawks

The IceHogs are one skater shy of having 100 alums skate with Chicago Blackhawks over their 14-year relationship as affiliates. Full List of IceHogs NHL alums

Hogs See Familiar Faces in Second Weekend of the Season

The IceHogs travel to Des Moines, Iowa to battle the Iowa Wild on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wells Fargo Area. The Hogs recently saw the Wild in a pair of preseason matchups on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, earning a 3-0 victory in the first contest at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa and fell in overtime, 4-3, in the second showdown.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser Returns for the 2021-22 Season

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment! Last season, the IceHogs and Meijer donated $1,750 to Rock House Kids.

This Week

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Friday, Oct. 22

7:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: First of 12 meetings this season; 4-5-1-0 head-to-head in 2020-21; 39-29-5-3 all-time record

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Saturday, Oct. 23

6:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of 12 meetings

