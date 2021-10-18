Goaltender Cale Morris Loaned to Indy Fuel

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that goaltender Cale Morris has been loaned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Morris, 25, appeared in seven contests with the IceHogs during the 2021 campaign, going 2-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and an impressive .923 save percentage. The Larkspur, Colorado, native made his professional debut on Feb. 22 in a relief appearance vs. Cleveland (13 saves on 14 shots in the third period) and won both of his first two professional starts, racking up 35 saves in a 3-2 win over Cleveland on Feb. 23 and a season-high 38 saves on Mar. 22 to help the IceHogs to a 6-1 victory over Iowa.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their season-long, six-game, season-opening road trip on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday!

Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

